Due to high demand, American band CAS will perform a second night at The Hard Rock Cafe in Dubai’s Festival City Mall on June 18.
The group — known for songs such as ‘Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby’ and ‘Apocalypse’ — first announced they’d be making their Dubai debut on June 19 as part of a series of “special live acts set to light up the Dubai music scene,” entertainment company Live Nation said in a statement.
CAS — full name Cigarettes After Sex — was formed in 2008 by frontman Greg Gonzalez. The band has gained popularity for their signature dream pop sound that combines with romantic and edgy lyrics. The other band members are Randall Miller on bass and Jacob Tomsky on drums.
Live Nation also announced that the shows have been made open to all ages, after earlier being 21+ only.
The band’s most recently album ‘Cry’ was released in October 2019, and their latest track is 2020’s ‘You’re All I Want’. CAS are also set to perform in Barcelona, Cairo, Athens, Tbilisi and Istanbul, among other concert stops this year.
Don’t miss it!
CAS performs at the Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City, on June 18 and 19. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets for the new date go on sale on June 8 at 4pm, starting from Dh299.