Live Nation Middle East has collaborated with Wasla, an alternative Arabic music movement in the Middle East, to put on a Wasla Hip Hop Session in Dubai this month.
Jordanian DJ Karrouhat, Moroccan quartet N3rdistan, Lebanese hip hop act El Rass and Palestine’s Muqata’a will perform on December 13 at On42 inside Media One Hotel.
In addition to the live performances, a preview of the line-up for the 2019 Wasla Arabic Alternative Music Festival, which is set to take place in March at Burj Park, will be announced at the event.
This will be the latest effort to celebrate underground Arabic music from Wasla, which launched in the region November 2016.
The Wasla Hip Hop Session will kick off at 8pm and run until 2am. Tickets are available online for Dh80. They can also be purchased at the door for Dh100.