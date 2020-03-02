There are no plans to cancel or postpone the event, say UAE organisers

Major Lazer Image Credit: AP

Ultra Abu Dhabi music festival will go on as planned on March 5 and 6 at Du Arena, despite continuing worries around the spread of coronavirus.

International acts such as Zedd, Major Lazer, DJ Snake and Nicky Romero are set to perform.

Organisers have confirmed that the show will happen as scheduled, however, they have added a page to their website advising guests of “health and wellness” precautions.

“There are no plans to cancel, postpone or move the 2020 production,” they wrote.

“Event organisers have been coordinating with the relevant authorities regarding public health issues and will continue to coordinate with and follow the recommendations and protocols relating to risk reduction and preventative measures by, Abu Dhabi Department of Health and other regulatory agencies,” read the statement.

They also advised visitors to refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s suggested safety precautions, the World Health Organization’s suggested safety precautions, as well as the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention website.

“There is no higher priority than the health, safety and overall well-being of our attendees, artists, crew and local community,” they stated.

Earlier, the Middle East Film and Comic Con also announced that it would go ahead with their planned event from March 5-7 in Dubai.