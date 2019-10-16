The acts will come to the citya on November 22 and 29 respectively

Two iconic UK club nights, Ronnie Scott Jazz Club and The Hacienda, will come to the Dubai Opera on November 22 and 29 respectively.

Located in the heart of London’s Soho, Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club has been hosting ground-breaking concerts since its creation in 1959 and has helped launched the careers of dozens of world-famous musical acts. As it celebrates its 60th anniversary, the club’s sensational house band The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars will take audiences on a journey through the last 60 years of jazz music, exploring the stories and music behind London’s most iconic jazz club.

Be prepared for music from 1959 to the present day, performed by the UK’s finest jazz musicians with a line-up that includes Emma Smith, Pete Long, Chris Draper, Sam Burgess, Freddie Gavita and Ross Stanley,

The Hacienda will bring its Hacienda Classical clubnight with original DJ Graeme Park, who will reinterpret and perform house and club classics with a full live orchestra, the Manchester Camerata and special guests.