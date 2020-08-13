Canadian rapper The Weeknd has donated $300,000 (Dh1.1 million) to Global Aid for Lebanon following the deadly explosion that rocked the country’s capital Beirut on August 4.
His manager, Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby, made the announcement of the donation on social media.
Slaiby and wife Rima Fakih have been campaigning to raise funds for the country after the tragedy that killed more than 200 people.
Slaiby and Fakih were both born in Lebanon; he emigrated to Canada as a teenager and she to the US as a child, according to Variety. Earlier, the couple themselves donated $250,000 to the relief fund.
“I am so honored and humbled to work with artist’s who have such deep care for the world and right now for our brothers & sisters of Lebanon who are in pain and need our collective help,” Slaiby wrote. “I want to thank my brother @theweeknd for his generous and class act of donating $300,000 to the Global Aid for Lebanon campaign.”
The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has in the recent past made major donations to a number of causes including Black Lives Matter, MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund and to front-line hospital workers.