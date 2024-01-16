With just days to go for global superstar Ed Sheeran’s performance, here’s your last change to grab the fast-selling tickets for the show on Friday, January 19. Tickets for January 20 are all sold out.
The British singer-songwriter brings his record-breaking ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Mathematics Tour to the UAE, his first since 2017, at Dubai’s Sevens Stadium.
Presented by All Things Live Middle East and AEG Presents, and supported by Dubai Calendar and Coca-Cola Arena, the two shows are set to welcome more than 60,000 fans, making this the largest ever combined open-air concert to take place in Dubai.
The superstar will perform in his signature in-the-round format, featuring a 360-degree central stage for the first time in the region, allowing fans to enjoy an incredible experience up close to one of the world’s biggest stars.
On both nights, Sheeran will be supported by compatriot Calum Scott, who rose to prominence after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015.
Scott has gone on to enjoy a hugely successful music career with hits such as ‘Dancing On My Own,’ ‘You Are The Reason’ and ‘Where Are You Now,’ all of which are expected to be heard at the Sevens Stadium.
Only a limited number of tickets now remain, and these are expected to sell out very soon.
Tickets can be purchased via www.edsheerandxb.com and www.platinumlist.net.