Singer-actor Justin Timberlake is set to host a free concert in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.
The 42-year-old singer and actor is hyping up his musical comeback with a special ‘One Night Only’ show at the Orpheum, which has a capacity of 2,300, on January 19.
“Going home,” Justin wrote while sharing a picture of a billboard with the show details on Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.com.
He also posted an old video of himself as a pre-teen saying: “This is where I come from … this is the Mississippi River and that is Memphis, Tennessee.” And, he shared a picture of an itinerary with “travel to Memphis Jan. 19 — Orpheum” on his to-do list.
Meanwhile, Timberlake’s longtime collaborator Timbaland recently teased Justin’s return to music, saying his new album would be a return to “fun Justin.”
The singer had recently wiped his Instagram clean in the wake of ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ controversial memoir.
The ‘NSYNC’ star appeared to have deleted or archived every single post from his account on Monday, though he does still have a profile picture on the page, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.
His account is also still following 1225 people and he has over 72 million followers. Justin, 42, had been using the social media platform up until the end of 2023, with his wife Jessica Biel also sharing posts of them to her own account.