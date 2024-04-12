Taylor Swift's music has resurfaced on ByteDance Ltd.'s TikTok despite an ongoing dispute between her record label and the social video platform. The timing coincides with the impending release of her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

Universal Music Group NV pulled music from both its recording artists and songwriters from TikTok in February after failing to come to terms on a new licensing agreement. Universal said TikTok failed to adequately compensate it for the songs, while TikTok accused the record label of putting its own interests above that of its artists. The two companies have yet to announce a new deal.

Swift's move could derail Universal's broader position that it doesn't need TikTok to promote new music. It might also put pressure on the label to put its other musicians back on the platform. Ariana Grande released her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, last month, and her songs haven't yet appeared on TikTok. The album and its singles were sold and streamed in high numbers, however.