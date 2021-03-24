Grammy-winning singer and her mum donated the full value of the GoFundMe

Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2020. Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift has once again come to the aid of someone hit hard by COVID-19.

On March 23, the Grammy-winning singer and her mum Andrea donated $50,000 to a mother of five whose husband died of COVID-19 just before Christmas.

The GoFundMe organised by a friend on behalf of Vickie Quarles was set up “to offer financial relief” for the family after the death of her husband Theodis Ray Quarles.

“Just as superstars and legends are seldom replaced, Theodis’ transition will forever leave a void on the Quarles team. Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah will miss him at breakfast, at their class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries...and ultimately their weddings,” the page read.

In an update posted on the same page, Quarles thanked Andrea and Taylor Swift for their donation, which was the total goal amount. At the time of writing, the GoFundMe had reached $61,965.

“I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our homestate of Tennessee. I appreciate the sweet personal note, it warmed my heart,” Quarles wrote.

Swift has made a number of donations in the past, including during the pandemic.

In December 2020, the singer donated $13,000 to the GoFundMe pages of two mothers in Nashville who were struggling to pay rent.

“I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor,” she wrote at the time.