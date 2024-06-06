Taylor Swift has come out in support of fellow musician Lady Gaga after the latter posted a TikTok video refuting pregnancy rumours.

According to Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, Swift addressed the rumours, noting, "Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body. Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, on Monday, Gaga took to TikTok to shut down the rumours while making a cheeky reference to Swift's song 'Down Bad' off her newly-released.

She posted the 10-second video with the "I am the aesthetic" audio, which says, "I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

Over the clip, Gaga wrote, "not pregnant - just down bad cryin at the gym," referencing Swift's song "Down Bad" from The Tortured Poets Department.

Gaga received similar attention in April after being spotted with what seems to be a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger during an outing, prompting fans to speculate that she and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, had gotten engaged.

Gaga was formerly engaged to talent agent Christian Carino. The couple began dating in February 2017 and ended their engagement in February 2019. until their romance, Gaga dated Taylor Kinney for approximately four years until getting engaged in February 2015. One year later, the pair ended their relationship.