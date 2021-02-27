Singer apologises and says ‘no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like’

Taylor Swift. Image Credit: AP

Taylor Swift has officially cancelled the few remaining dates on her previously postponed tour, expressing her disappointment at not being able to see her fans.

“I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about,” Swift wrote in a statement posted on social media.

“I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule,” she added.

The singer’s 2020 Lover Fest was meant to be in support of her 2019 album ‘Lover’, and had stops in the US, Brazil, Norway, Germany and England, among others. However, due to the pandemic, the US and Brazil dates were postponed until 2021 and the rest of the stops were cancelled.

“This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to,” Swift, 31, wrote.