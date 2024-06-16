London: In a poignant finale to her tour stop in Liverpool, music sensation Taylor Swift was moved to tears during her last performance at Anfield stadium, wrapping up a series of three shows in the musical city.

The Grammy-winning artist, known for her emotive performances, was overwhelmed by the enthusiastic crowd of 60,000 fans on Saturday evening, according to Deadline.

The emotional climax occurred during her rendition of 'Champagne Problems,' a song from her 2020 album, when Swift, touched by the reception, removed her earpiece to fully absorb the energy from the audience.

According to Deadline, Swift expressed her gratitude by saying, "I love you so much, Liverpool, thankyou!"

The evening was filled with surprises as Swift delighted her fans with an acoustic mash-up featuring tracks like 'Carolina' and 'No Body, No Crime,' along with 'The Manuscript' and 'Red.'

The crowd erupted with cheers and applause as Swift presented the surprise mashups.

As Swift bids farewell to Liverpool, her tour is set to continue across the UK with upcoming stops in Cardiff and London later this month.

During her 100th show at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, the pop superstar shared with the audience that she is going to wrap up the Eras Tour at the end of the year.

Swift initially announced the Eras Tour in November 2022, with 27 concerts scheduled across the United States. Swift announced an additional 17 shows later.

The singer has announced several additional shows as part of the 'Eras Tour,' as per People magazine.

She held shows in Latin America, Asia, Australia and Europe, as well as an additional North American leg.