The Elton John biopic will have a red carpet screening on June 11

Taron Egerton as Elton John in 'Rocketman'. Image Credit: Supplied

‘Rocketman’, the Elton John biopic starring Taron Egerton, will have a red carpet premiere at Dubai Opera on June 11, ahead of its general theatrical release in the region on June 13. Egerton stars opposite Jamie Bell in the film.

The premiere, which is touted as a “VIP invite-only screening”, includes 500 seats that have been allocated to the public, with tickets on sale now.

‘Rocketman’ is a musical fantasy film about Elton John’s breakthrough years. It follows his transformation from reserved piano prodigy, born Reginald Dwight, into the global superstar known as Elton John.

“I am so pleased to announce our first ever red carpet film event is the GCC premiere of ‘Rocketman’, an epic musical about a truly extraordinary artist,” said Jasper Hope, the chief executive of Dubai Opera.