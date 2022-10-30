TV shows in South Korea are reportedly cancelling episodes scheduled for the next few days following the recent tragedy in Seoul as a mark of respect.
Among the cancelled shows in the upcoming days is the episode of ‘Running Man’ featuring BTS‘s Jin, which was scheduled for October 30.
On October 29, a deadly stampede led to the death of 151 people in South Korea’s Seoul amid Halloween celebration.
The country has entered into a state of mourning and most festivals, events and parades have been cancelled.
Almost 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon, an area known for its nightlife, for Halloween celebrations. It was the first large event after the lifting of social distancing and mask mandates. When a large crowd got caught in a narrow alley next to the landmark Hamilton Hotel, things devolved into a state of emergency as people began to suffocate and suffer from cardiac arrest,
Earlier, a national mourning period was also observed in 2014 during which comedy and variety shows were cancelled for weeks following the tragic ferry disaster in which 304 passengers drowned.