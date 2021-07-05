They got married in an intimate ceremony on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Image Credit: instagram.com/gwenstefani/

Singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reportedly got hitched on Saturday, soon after news broke that they had applied for a marriage license.

The couple, who met on the set of reality show ‘The Voice’, got married in an intimate ceremony on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, Page Six reported.

On July 2, reports claimed that the stars had applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma. In the state, marriage licenses are valid for up to 10 days after the date of issuance. It seems they didn’t want to wait that long as the wedding would have taken place the next day.

Earlier, sources said that country singer Shelton had been building a chapel on his massive ranch just for his marriage to Stefani. Reports claim he also build a home just for the two of them. Romantic much?

Paparazzi pictures from the ranch show what seems to be the chapel decorated beautifully with white flowers and a few small tents for guests.

Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 51, met on the set of ‘The Voice’ in 2015 and reportedly starting dating that same year. However, they made their relationship official in 2016 by walking their first red carpets as a pair. The couple got engaged in October 2020 and shared the happy news — and the picture of the ring — on social media.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life,” Shelton wrote. “I love you. I heard a YES!”

People magazine claimed Shelton popped the question “at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where the pair spent most of the lockdown during the pandemic.”