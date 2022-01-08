This August 11, 2013 file photo shows Irish singer Sinead O'Connor as she performs in Lorient, France. Image Credit: AFP

Singer Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son has died after going missing on January 6 in Ireland.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” Sinead tweeted on January 8. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

News of his death was confirmed by the police, however they have not released the cause of death.

“Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday 7 January 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” a Gardai spokesperson told the Irish Mirror on January 8.

The search for Shane had been on since January 6 after he went missing that morning. At that time, Sinead had tweeted about being worried for her son.

“I want to know why Lynn Ward at Taillight hospital who were supposed to have HCA’s supervise my child 24/7 have managed to let him out of their grasp this morning when 7 days ago he made two severe suicide attempts,” she wrote in one tweet.

In another post, the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer wrote a message directed towards her son asking him to return to safety.

“God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing,” she wrote. “My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.”