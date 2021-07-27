The Norwegian female beach handball team received a flood of support online after they were fined for wearing shorts instead of the mandatory bikini bottoms at the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria.
One of those supporters was US singer Pink, who praised the team and even offered to pay their €1,500 (Dh6,492.8) fine.
“I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up,” the pop star tweeted.
According to the International Handball Federation (IHF) rules about clothing, female players have to wear “fitted, low-cut bikini bottoms”. Male players can wear shorts.
The women’s team decision to defy the rules was called “a breach of clothing regulations” and they were fined.
The Norwegian Handball Federation didn’t contest the decision, seen by the Norwegian team and several others as unfair, and announced earlier that it was ready to pay the fine.
Later, the Norwegian women posted a picture on Instagram wearing shorts and told their followers: “Thank you so much for all the support. We really appreciate all the love we have received.”