To lovers of R’n’B music, US singer Omarion is the voice behind hit tracks such as ‘Ice Box’ and ‘Post to Be’. However, the star has gone viral recently — pun intended — for his name being similar to the COVID-19 variant Omicron.
The comparison hasn’t offended Omarion (real name Omari Ishmael Grandberry) though, and he recently make a few funny TikTok videos about it.
“Hi everybody, this is Omarion. I am an artist, not a variant,” he said in the clip. “So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for five days, nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music.”
The 37-year-old singer added: “While it’s important not to touch me and keep your distance, cause you know that’s how it’s supposed to be, you don’t need a negative test to dance to my music.”
“So please, be safe, be healthy, happy new year,” Omarion added.
Omarion made his music debut in 1999 as the lead singer of boy band B2K. The group garnered global fame with songs such as ‘Bump, Bump, Bump’ and ‘Girlfriend’. Following the group’s disbandment in 2004, Omarion kicked off a successful solo career and has released six studio albums so far.