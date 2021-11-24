Popular star seemed to have been expecting a nod following a great year in his career

Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Favorite Rock Artist award, poses in the Press Room at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Image Credit: AFP

US musician Machine Gun Kelly has feelings about the recently announced Grammy nominations and he’s not afraid to share them.

“[expletive] is wrong with the grammys,” MGK tweeted after the 2022 nominations were revealed on October 23. The popular star seemed to have been expecting a nod following a great year in his career (and his personal life).

He most recent album, 2020’s ‘Tickets to My Downfall’, saw him successfully switch lanes from hip hop to pop punk. It was the only rock album that year to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

However, MGK did recently win Favorite Rock Artist at the recent American Music Awards. “winning a fan voted award >>>>,” he had tweeted at the time.

MGK, who has been in the news for his OTT romance with actress Megan Fox, is hardly the first person to take issue with the Grammy’s nominations.

Miley Cyrus subtly threw shade by sharing a list of famous artists who’ve never won a Grammy — such as Queen and ABBA (who got their first nomination this year) — and writing: “In good company.”

Miley Cyrus. Image Credit: Reuters

Other stars who’ve slammed the Grammys include former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Drake and Halsey.

The Weeknd famously hit out at the Recording Academy in 2020 after not garnering any nominations despite his album ‘After Hours’ being a smash hit and for allegedly being uninvited from the 2021 ceremony. “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” he tweeted.

In a series of tweets in March this year, Malik accused the Grammys of being clannish.

“[Expletive] the Grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary,” he wrote.

He later added: “My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favouritism, racism, and netwokring [sic] politics to influence the voting process.”