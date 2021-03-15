Singer says he will continue to put pressure on the academy to be more inclusive

Zayn Malik Image Credit: AFP

Singer Zayn Malik once again threw major shade at the Grammy Awards and called for an end to “secret committees”.

The former One Direction singer took to Twitter during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, which was held a few hours before the main event and saw the majority of awards being given out.

“@recordingacad are moving in inches and we need to move in miles. I’m keeping the pressure on & fighting for transparency & inclusion. We need to make sure we are honoring and celebrating ‘creative excellence’ of ALL. End the secret committees. Until then ... #[expletive]thegrammys,” Malik wrote.

Incidentally, a few hours after his tweet, another former One Direction member won a Grammy after being nominated for the first time; Harry Styles took the prize for best pop solo performance for the smash hit ‘Watermelon Sugar.’

Malik’s third studio album and most recent work ‘Nobody Is Listening’ released on January 15 and missed the eligibility period for the 2021 Grammys. The star has won a number of accolades for his solo work over the years but has never been nominated for a Grammy.

Malik’s scathing tweet came days after he first accused the Grammys of accepting gifts in exchange for nominations.

“[Expletive] the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary,” the singer wrote on March 9.

He clarified that his feelings weren’t directed at anyone in particular.

“My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and netwokring [sic] politics to influence the voting process,” Malik, 28, tweeted.

Another popular artist to have lambasted the Recording Academy for so-called “secret committees” was The Weeknd, who said he will not submit his work for consideration in the future.

Ahead of the Grammys, the singer told The New York Times that he would boycott the awards from now on. “Because of the secret committees,” the Weeknd said, “I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

After the 2021 nominations were announced in November 2020, the three-time Grammy winner slammed being snubbed.