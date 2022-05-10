Fans of Louis Tomlinson who have been patiently waiting to see the former One Direction star to reschedule his date with Dubai can finally rest easy. The British singer-songwriter will perfrom live at the Coca-Cola Arena on July 2, nearly two years after he was first scheduled to perform.
Having risen to fame as a member of the internationally recognised boy band One Direction in 2010, Tomlinson has sold more than 100 million records across the globe. Following the group’s hiatus in 2016, his solo music career has garnered over a billion download streams since breaking out as a solo artist in 2018.
His performance in Dubai will see Tomlinson touring for the first time as a solo artist with performances from his debut album, ‘Walls’.
‘Walls’ hit Top 3 in the UK and Top 10 in the USA — a lyrically personal album of acclaimed singles including the emotive first release ‘Two of Us’, the raucous ‘Kill My Mind ‘and the reflective ‘We Made It’. Tomlinson recently announced that he is partnering with BMG to release his second album globally, with recording already underway for the record.
His visit to Dubai forms part of his world tour, which takes in 80 shows in over 30 countries across the US, UK, Europe, South America, Australia, and Asia.
Originally planned to take place during 2020, Tomlinson’s earlier performance had to be called off at the time on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans that purchased tickets for the original date should check their emails for a link to an exclusive pre-sale which is live now.
Organised by MAC Global, tickets will be available to purchase from May 11, 9am on the venue’s website, with ticket prices starting from Dh225.