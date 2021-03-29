Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo Image Credit: instagram.com/jenafrumes

Singer Jason Derulo is gearing up for a new role — being a father.

The ‘Savage Love’ hit maker on Sunday announced that his girlfriend Jena Frumes is expecting their first child together.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes,” Derulo, 31, wrote on Instagram along with a sweet announcement video taken on a beach, which saw the singer kiss Frumes’ baby bump. At the end of the video, “Coming Soon” was seen written in the sand.

Frumes, 26, posted a picture on her own social media page, captioning it: “Mom & Dad.”

Earlier, Derulo said that he met model and influencer Frumes at the gym right before the pandemic started.

“We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her once there before, and then the second time, I was like, ‘Aight. Imma go talk to her,’ and the rest is history,” the singer told Page Six.

The model is regularly spotted in Derulo’s videos on TikTok, a platform where the singer shares funny, creative clips to his 44.2 million followers. Another guest is Derulo’s young niece Skylar.

When asked if Skylar gave him “baby fever,” he responded: “You know, I think I’m getting to that age, you know what I’m saying? So, I don’t know.”

In August 2020, Derulo also opened up to People magazine about using TikTok as a way to have fun and distract himself from the pandemic.

“I dived headfirst into TikTok,” Derulo said. “And [with the coronavirus pandemic] I’m grateful to be having this much time in my own space, but it’s really kind of messed with me.”

The singer said that compared to 2019 where he was home for just 60 days out of the year, he had a lot more time to himself amid the global health crisis.

“Waking up in the same bed and having somewhat of a routine, having all of this time — that’s when things on TikTok got a little crazy,” Derulo said.