If you were eager for regular pregnancy updates by Britney Spears then you may be disappointed as the singer-songwriter has announced she is taking a break from social media.
Taking to her Instagram, Spears announced that she would be on hiatus, without specifying for how long. “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!! I send my love and God bless you all,” the singer posted.
Along with the message she posted a funny video of a baby lounging next to a mini vanity set, wearing a robe, sunglasses and hair rollers.
Spears is currently expecting a child with fiance Sam Asghari. At the time of announcement she had spoken of living life under the scrutiny of the press, writing: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”
The popstar has two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Spears has been communicating with fans through social media in the months following her release from a court mandated conservatorship that saw her father, Jamie Spears, in charge of her life for close to 13 years. Spears deemed the situation abusive during the legal battle for her freedom, revealing that she was drugged and not allowed to have a baby.
Since her freedom, Spears has been sharing posts about her time under the conservatorship, while sharing videos of her holiday in Hawaii and her showing off her love for fashion.