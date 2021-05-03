The shoot came the same week she announced the release date of her new album

Billie Eilish poses for British Vogue Image Credit: Craig McDean/Vogue via instagram.com/billieeilish

Billie Eilish debuted a new look on the cover of British Vogue, trading in her signature green and black tresses for a blond femme fatale look.

The shoot, by Craig McDean, came the same week she announced her new album, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ would be out July 30.

In March, her Instagram reveal of her new hair colour reached a million likes in just six minutes and became the third-most-liked post on the platform within 48 hours.

The 19-year-old singer has been vocal in the past about her struggles with body image. She told the magazine that her body was her “deepest insecurity” and “the initial reason for my depression when I was younger,” which led to a wardrobe dominated by baggy clothes.

“It made me really offended when people were like, ‘Good for her for feeling comfortable in her bigger skin,’” she told the publication. “Jesus Christ?! Good for me? [Expletive] off. The more the internet and the world care about somebody that’s doing something they’re not used to, they put it on such a high pedestal that then it’s even worse.”

“It’s all about what makes you feel good,” she added. “If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, [expletive] it, if you feel like you look good, you look good.”