Singer Billie Eilish seems to be celebrating her recent Grammy glory with a bit of a hair makeover.
The ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer and seven-time Grammy winner debuted her new blonde locks and a 70s style haircut on Instagram. “Pinch me,” she wrote in the caption.
The 19-year-old had been known for her signature neon green and black hair that she has rocked since 2019. Before that, the young star dabbled in shades such as deep indigo and silvery grey.
Before her latest hair makeover, Eilish had been teasing fans that a new era was coming, following the release of her documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’. We guess that era is here.
The singer first wrote on an Instagram story: “Can you guess what color?” Then she posted a video doing a dramatic hair flip and asked: “Did you guess correctly?”
The blonde phase comes soon after Eilish won a record of the year Grammy for the track ‘Everything I Wanted’; it’s her second consecutive win in the category. She also won a Grammy for best song written for visual media for her Bond theme song ‘No Time To Die’.