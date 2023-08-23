Grammy award-winner Beyonce Knowles has a request for fans who are planning to attend her Renaissance Tour.
Taking to her Instagram account, the ‘Single Ladies’ hitmaker asked her fans to come to her Renaissance tour concerts in their shimmering best to celebrate her birthday together, reports aceshowbiz.com.”
"Virgo season is upon us,” the R&B singer, who will turn 42 on September 4, began her post on Tuesday. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!"
”She went on to say, “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everyone is mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome.”
Fans had mixed responses to the new dress code. Feeling excited, one fan said: “Let me go stock up cause there’s not gonna be a piece of foil left when this is over…”
Beyonce recently broke records with her sold-out ‘Renaissance’ tour. It was revealed on August 9 that the Grammy winner’s July 29 and 30 performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford marked the highest-grossing shows by a black artiste ever.