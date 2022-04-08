Mod Sun popped the question on March 27 in Paris, but the couple only announced the happy news on Instagram on April 7

“It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for,” Lavigne told People magazine. “We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.”

According to the publication, Mod Sun proposed with a custom, heart-shaped ring.

“It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me,” the singer added. “And it has Mod + Avril on the inside. He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so its only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”

Mod Sun and the ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer also took to their social media to post images of the special moment and the bling.

“The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done,” Mod Sun wrote in his poetic caption. “I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said “will you marry me?” + she said ‘yes.’”

The couple have been dating since March 31.

Lavigne has been married twice before — to Sum 41 rocker Deryck Whibley and to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger.