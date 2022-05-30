Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 29, has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the National Investigation Agency.
Punjab Police has registered a First Information Report or FIR against unknown persons after Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.
Notably, CCTV footage has emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Moosewala’s vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa. The video, however, is not verified by the state police yet.
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is reportedly a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi.
Punjab Police so far has said that preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry.The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Moosewala. Moosewala had contested this year’s Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla.
Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann from his cabinet over charges of corruption.