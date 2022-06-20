Delhi Police has arrested three persons, including two main shooters, in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, officials confirmed.

The police also said that a man named Manpreet Manu first shot at Moosewala.

“Manpreet Manu riding in a Corolla car fired at Moosewala,” said the chief of anti-terror unit (Delhi special cell), HGS Dhaliwal in a statement.

According to authorties, four people were at the scene of the crime.

Sindhu Moose Wala Image Credit: ANI

“All four were travelling in one Bolero car driven by one Kashis. There was another car, Corolla, driven by Jagroop Roopa,” said the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Soon after the incident Manu and Roopa left the scene.

A huge cache of arms including three pistols with 50 rounds, eight high explosive grenades and grenade launchers, and nine electric detonators were also recovered by the police.

The arrests were made in Kutch, Gujarat on June 19.

The accused also planned to use Punjab Police uniforms but could not use them due to lack of initials on the uniform. A total of six uniforms were prepared.

According to information, the accused persons include Priyavrat (26) who was the module head and was in direct touch with Canada-based alleged gangester Goldy Brar, led the team at the time of the incident. Priyavrat has been previously involved in two murder cases. He was arrested in 2015 in a murder case, followed by another murder case in 2021.

He was seen in CCTV footage at a petrol pump at Fatehgarh before the murder.

Mortal remains of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala being taken during the funeral procession, in Mansa. Image Credit: ANI

The second arrested has been identified as Kashish (24) who is also a designated shooter and was also identified from the CCTV footage of petrol pump Fatehgarh. He has been a wanted accused in Jhajjhar case, Haryana in 2021.

The third arrested accused Keshav Kumar (29) was a facilitator who received the shooters in a four-wheeler just after the shootout and also accompanied the shooters till Mansa on the day of the incident, during reconnaissance and previous attempts. Kumar was arrested in a murder case at Bathinda, Punjab in 2020 and was also suspected to be involved in various cases of extortion in Punjab.

Canada-based gangster Brar had claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder in a Facebook post. Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper’s murder.

Bishnoi was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate on June 15, where the Punjab Police got 7 days remand of the wanted criminal.