The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a third shooter who was involved in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was gunned down on May 29.
The shooter, identified as Ankit, was also previously found involved in two other heinous cases of attempt to murder in Rajasthan.
The third shooter is linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his alliance with the Canada-based Goldy Brar, a police official said on Monday.
Meanwhile, another accused, identified as Sachin Choudhary alias Sachin Bhiwani, has been named responsible for harboring four of the shooters involved in the Moosewala killing.
“The duo were nabbed near Mahatma Gandhi Marg, near Kashmiri Gate Bus stand on Sunday around 11.00pm,” Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.
The senior official said that Sachin Bhiwani was the main person handling all the operations of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan.
At the time of their apprehension, the Special Cell recovered three Punjab Police uniforms from their possession apart from one pistol of 9MM bore along with 10 live cartridges and one pistol of .30 MM bore along with 9 live cartridges.
Earlier also it was the Special Cell which arrested three people — two main shooters and their one facilitator who were involved in the Moosewala’s killing.
The two accused shooters, identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, and Kashish alias Kuldeep (24), were arrested from Kutch district in Gujarat on June 19.
Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.S. Dhaliwal had said that the accused Priyavrat, was the head of the module of the gangsters and led the team of shooters and was in direct touch with Goldy Brar at the time of incident. Brar had claimed responsibility of Moosewala’s killing in a Facebook post.