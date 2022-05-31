The murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala has sent shockwaves across the world. People from the entertainment industry are reacting in disbelief to the death of the 28-year-old in a shooting incident. The latest to join the long list of celebrities reacting to the killing is the ‘Brown Munde’ hitmaker AP Dhillon.
The Punjabi Canadian singer took to his Instagram to share a touching post about Moosewala’s legacy and the hate that many artists on the Punjabi rap scene have to endure,
“Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artiste behind the scenes on a daily basis,” wrote Dhillon. “With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love.”
In an Instagram Story, Dhillon also paid tribute to Moose Wala’s legacy. “I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today, I am praying for his family and our community. We need to do better.”
Moosewala was gunned down on May 29 while driving his SUV near his ancestral village in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after his security detail was withdrawn by the Punjab government.
Police have detained five persons from Dehradun on suspicion of involvement in Moosewala’s killing.
Also a phone call made by an inmate of Tihar Jail, Shahrukh, to Canada has been detected by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell during a probe into the killing.