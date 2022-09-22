Almost three months after singer-songwriter Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique confirmed their split, she has now spoken up and shared how their kids are coping with the breakup.

She recently told Elle magazine: “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

“I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house. You know, we can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without the paparazzi following us. So it’s hard,” Shakira added.

The Colombian superstar, known for songs such as ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ and ‘Whenever, Wherever’, and the FC Barcelona defender announced in June that they were calling time on their relationship of more than a decade.

The couple share two sons and had been living together for years on the outskirts of Barcelona.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our upmost priority, we request respect for [our] privacy,” they said in a statement.

In her interview, Shakira said she is doing her best to shield her kids from the breakup and the media attention.

“I try to do it and to protect them because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?” she continued.

Months later, though, the split is still hard to process.

As Shakira said, “Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point.”

But that’s not the case. In fact, Pique has seemingly moved on from their relationship, reported E! News.

“It’s real and what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media,” Shakira said.