Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, US, on Wednesday. Image Credit: Reuters
Singer Taylor Swift turned up at the premiere of her highly-anticipated Eras Tour concert film in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing a blue $12,000 Oscar de la Renta gown. But it wasn’t the gown that sent social media into a tizzy: It was her hair. She had cut off her tresses and sported a wavy blonde bob.

As the photos found their way to the internet, ‘Did she cut her hair,’ started trending.

Taylor Swift and Sam Wrench at the premiere. Image Credit: Reuters

While some fans though drastic chop was for real, others conjectured that perhaps it was the handiwork of her hairstylist.

Taylor Swift along with dancers and the band at her film premiere. Image Credit: Reuters

The look was a throwback to her jaw-length hair she sported from 2014 to 2016. during her fan-favorite 1989 album era.

The Eras Tour concert film film documents one of the six sold-out shows Swift performed in California over the summer as part of her ongoing Eras Tour, and serves as a retrospective of her 17-year career. 