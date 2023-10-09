1 of 7
Canadian rapper Drake recently opened up his heart… and purse strings... as he paused his performance to offer to pay the medical bills of a fan who disclosed she had multiple sclerosis, according to a report in Page Six. “I’ma pay whatever it takes to get you to get the best help in the world, I promise you that,” the ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper told a woman in the crowd during his Toronto show last weekend, much to the delight of the audience.
Image Credit: AP
There was more in store for fans at the Toronto concert. Drake offered to cover the tuition fees for two other fans who requested financial assistance with their signs. "This what I'ma do. We payin' for your tuition tonight," he said, while pointing out the concertgoers in another video recorded during the Toronto show. "And we gonna find five more people that need their tuition paid. I'm taking care of everything," Drake added as the crowd erupted into cheers.
Image Credit: AFP
In September, the rapper gifted $50,000 to a fan at his ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’ stop in Las Vegas. He was speaking to the crowd when he noticed a fan holding an interesting sign. “He got a sign that says, ‘Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life,’” he read it aloud for other concertgoers, aceshowbiz.com reported. “You know what, my man. Your furniture money, I’mma give you 50 bands tonight ‘cause I love you,” he told the fan, as the audience cheered on.
Image Credit: USA Today
In 2020, Drake donated $100,000 to the National Bail Out fund, a programme designed to help protesters who were arrested during the George Floyd protests.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
In 2018, the rapper shelled out $50,000 to buy groceries for people shopping at a Miami store. The rapper announced that he was paying for everyone before dropping around $50,000 on groceries. Customers didn't know Drake was going to be in the store, but some noticed cameras. And the critics said it was just a stunt for his then upcoming music video for the single, ‘God's Plan.’
Image Credit: Instagram/champagnepapi
In the same year, Drake gifted a University of Miami student $50,000 to pay for her college tuition. He also donated another $50,000 to the city's Lotus House Women's Shelter.
Image Credit: Facebook/lotushouse
In February 2018, the ‘One Dance’ musician showed even more generosity by rewarding a 63-year-old hotel cleaner by giving her a $10,000 shopping spree and spa day. This was when Drake learnt that the mother-of-five commuted for four hours every day to support her family, the Daily Mail reported. In his Instagram story, Drake reached out to his fan base, encouraging them to do a kind deed for someone, and post it to keep the positivity from the video going. Incidentally, he did not create a hashtag or request the song be played in the video because he only wanted to “see all the love being spread” he said in his Instagram story.
Image Credit: Courtesy: Odelie Paret