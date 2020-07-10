The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album ‘Goats Head Soup’ featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.
The band announced on Thursday that the release on September 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including out-takes and alternative versions.
Page appears on a song called ‘Scarlet,’ and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called ‘Criss Cross.’
‘Goats Head Soup’ features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, ‘Angie.’