Copy of Music-Rolling_Stones_69066.jpg-35dc3~1-1594359073074
Ron Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Also in this package

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album ‘Goats Head Soup’ featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on September 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including out-takes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called ‘Scarlet,’ and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called ‘Criss Cross.’

‘Goats Head Soup’ features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, ‘Angie.’

View gallery as list