Rock legend Noel Gallagher has confessed that he is ready for the reunion of his band, Oasis, despite his ongoing feud with brother Liam.

The Manchester brothers, famously fell out after a brutal row before Oasis split in 2009, and ever since, Liam has been nagging his older brother, Noel, for a reunion on Twitter, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Liam and Noel could now potentially be set for a reunion amid ongoing pressure from Oasis fans for the feuding brothers to get the iconic 90s band back together. Noel has toyed with the idea of the whole band getting back together — insisting that both he and Liam would have to be a part of it to make it work.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Noel, 56, is said to have confirmed the unexpected news during a question and answer session at The Rose Theatre in Kingston. When asked by an audience member during a recent chat about who should be included in an Oasis reunion line-up, Noel replied: “So me…Liam…Well, it’s a funny thing because we’re all at a certain age now.”

“Hair was a thing in Oasis, so we’ll have to see what everybody’s hair is looking like. I’m in no matter what... I don’t know. Look. Me, Liam and a load of f****** fit birds,” he added.

It comes after Noel recently insisted that it was up to his brother to make peace in order for Oasis to get back together. Noel labelled Liam a “coward” on Twitter and complained that his brother would never actually make the call to reunite Oasis as he said he was ‘all mouth’.

He continued: “Well, I put it out there. (Liam) won’t call … I mean, he should call me, because he’s like, he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now, he’d have some kind of plan. He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me, he’s a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking’.”

“And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous,” he told talkSPORT.