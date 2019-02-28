Record producer and festival programmer James Locksmith, a resident DJ at Barbary, has teamed up with the Electronic Music Conference in Australia to give talent from the region a push.
As a curator for the conference, Locksmith well select regional acts to travel with him to participate in panels, workshops, collaborations and performances, displaying their work.
Locksmith and EMC are searching for emerging MENA-based bands, artists and producers to join the Australian event. Submissions can be sent to info@jameslocksmith.net, with the subject line “EMC Australia ‘Artist Name’.”
The conference takes place in November 2019.