Rapper Eminem surprised fans when he manned the window at his new restaurant in Detroit called Mom’s Spaghetti.
The name of the restaurant draws from the verse from his chart-topping 2002 song ‘Lose Yourself’: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/ There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”
On the very simple menu of his new eatery is, of course, Mom’s Spaghetti — with or without meatballs — and the ‘Sghetti Sandwich.
According to the Detroit News, Mom’s Spaghetti is a partnership with Union Joints restaurant group, which previously worked with the famed Detroit rapper on his previous Mom’s Spaghetti pop-ups.
Last year, Eminem sent spaghetti meal pots to hospital workers in Detroit amid the pandemic.
A post on the medical facility’s Instagram read: “Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!”
“It’s scratch sauce that’s designed to taste like it’s from a jar,” Curt Catallo, co-owner of Union Joints, told Detroit News. “It’s great pasta that we cook the night before, and reheat in a wok, like you’re reheating it on a stove the next day. We wanted to make the best leftover pasta ever, from scratch.”
The news outlet posted pictures of Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, posing with fans as they waited in long lines to get a serving of the dishes on offer.
Eminem, 48, is one of the most popular rappers in the world and made his name with tracks such as ‘The Real Slim Shady’, ‘Stan’ and ‘Without Me’. His most recent album ‘Music to Be Murdered By’ was released in 2020.