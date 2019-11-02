The band has been on hiatus since a 2011 appearance at the one-day LA Rising Festival

Rage will roll again in 2020, as long-running politically provocative LA rock band Rage Against the Machine ramps up for a string of shows next year including headlining dates at the Coachella Valley Music + Arts Festival, which the group helped launch 21 years earlier.

The band, fronted by singer Zack de la Rocha and fuelled by lead guitarist Tom Morello, unveiled details on its Instagram feed about a handful of shows next year starting March 26 in El Paso, Texas, ahead of the April 10 and 17 appearances at the 2020 edition of Coachella in Indio.

The band has been on hiatus since a 2011 appearance at the one-day LA Rising Festival at the Coliseum that also featured England’s Muse, Chicago’s Rise Against, rapper Lauryn Hill, Peruvian American rapper Immortal Technique and Mexico’s El Gran Silencio.

The group’s most recent tour was in 2010, extending from various points in the US across South American and Europe.

Next year’s return to engagement through the Coachella performances extends the festival’s tradition of high-profile reunion or career rejuvenation events.