It’s June, which means stars are trying to top the charts during music’s hottest season

As pop stars scramble to release the hit of the summer, we test our (and your) knowledge of chart-toppers past from music’s hottest season. Can you guess every No 1 summer hit to be released since 2000? Time to find out.

2000: A song so nice they named it twice. This track was recorded by an American rock band, named after its famous Mexican-American guitarist. Bonus: the Grammy-winning track was sampled in a wild 2017 hit.

2001: Four distinct female artists join forces for this iconic track, originally recorded by the girl group Labelle in 1974. The remake — known for its suggestive lyrics — can be found on the soundtrack to a Baz Luhrmann film that won two Oscar Awards.

2002: It was this singer’s debut single, released on her self-titled album and showcasing her impressive vocal range. It was nominated for Best Female R’n’B Vocal Performance at the 2003 Grammy Awards. The song’s title is synonymous with someone who lacks good judgement.

2003: This song by an American rapper (whose moniker is worth less than Dh2) is titled after a game that involves quizzing someone a certain number of times to get to know them better.

2004: A track about letting go of a fiery relationship that doesn’t feel right anymore, by an R’n’B star whose name makes you think of finding a seat in a movie theatre.

2005: Critics called this her comeback track. The song — about two people fated to be with one another — was this pop diva’s 16th No 1 single. She is celebrated for her five-octave vocal range — and she’s worth more than half a billion dollars.

2006: This debut song touched on racial profiling and police brutality, particularly while driving. It was recorded by someone whose name is a portmanteau of a colour-changing lizard and a wealthy person. It also features a member of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

2007: Fact — dancing in the rain is better with someone you love. This track, performed by a solo female artist, also features an American rapper who is part of a famous power couple. It was originally written for Britney Spears, but has become one of this Barbadian singer’s most widely recognised hits.

2008: This song by an American rapper is titled after a piece of candy; it features a singer who died two weeks before the song was released. It won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song in 2009.

2009: Recorded by an American hip-hop music group named after a legume, this song’s title mimics the sounds of a fist fight — particularly found in comic books.

2010: This track’s title is a three-letter acronym and a popular exclamation used online. It’s the second song by this R’n’B artist on this list.

2011: This singer — known for her powerful break-up songs — sings about someone who could have had everything, had they not messed with her heart.

2012: This track is about being ghosted and turning into strangers. Its artist became known as a one-hit wonder.

2013: Recorded by a hip-hop duo, this track is about feeling invincible — even a roof can’t keep them contained.

2014: The title can be synonymous with something extravagant, elaborate or expensive. Sung by an Australian rapper.

2015: This track is about a real-life rivalry between two pop stars. The music video features the singer’s all-star ‘squad’. It features a Pulitzer-winning rapper.

2016: He’s the Raptor’s biggest fan — and only wants a single twirl around the dance floor. Featuring a Nigerian artist and a British house singer.

2017: Its music video is the most viewed YouTube video of all-time, with more than six billion views. Originally recorded by two Puerto Rican artists, the song’s popularity grew after a platinum blonde pop star remixed it.

2018: This Toronto rapper strikes again with a song that samples a famous Lauryn Hill track. The track title is a question (with no question mark) that discourages unnecessary kindness.

2019: This unlikely duo sing about horses and profit. The cross-genre hit has been topping the charts for nine weeks.

ANSWERS

2000: Santana – ‘Maria Maria’

2001: Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya & P!nk – ‘Lady Marmalade’

2002: Ashanti – ‘Foolish’

2003: 50 Cent ft Nate Dogg – ‘21 Questions’

2004: Usher – ‘Burn’

2005: Mariah Carey – ‘We Belong Together’

2006: Chamillionaire ft ‘Krayzie Bone – Ridin’

2007: Rihanna – ‘Umbrella’

2008: Lil Wayne ft Static Major – ‘Lollipop’

2009: The Black Eyed Peas – ‘Boom Boom Pow’

2010: Usher ft will.i.am – ‘OMG’

2011: Adele – ‘Rolling in the Deep’

2012: Gotye ft Kimbra – ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’

2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton — ‘Can’t Hold Us’

2014: Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX – ‘Fancy’

2015: Taylor Swift ft Kendrick Lamar – ‘Bad Blood’

2016: Drake ft WizKid & Kyla – ‘One Dance’

2017: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – ‘Despacito’

2018: Drake – ‘Nice For What’