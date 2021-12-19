Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, at a time when the UK is facing down a new surge in cases.
May, 74, shared the news on Instagram, while warning others to exercise caution. “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes — definitely NO sympathy please — it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK.”
“And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love – Bri,” May added, along with posting a picture of his test result.
May co-founded Queen with lead singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor, and helped write some of their most popular songs including ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘We Are The Champions’ and more.
May’s news comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise with the Omicron variant increasing the daily caseload in many parts of the world.
Britain reported a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, prompting London’s mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a “major incident” to help the city’s hospitals cope.
According to Reuters, the number of Omicron cases recorded across the country hit almost 25,000 as of Friday, up by more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.
There have been reports of several British businesses in London, including restaurants and other public venues, are shutting their doors voluntarily over canceled reservations and concerns about the health of staffers.