‘Queen — By Majesty’ will take audiences on a journey through the band’s biggest hits

A rock production tracking the life and music of iconic band Queen will be staged to mark the 50th anniversary of the QE2 in Dubai from May 1 to 3. The legendary cruise ship, which first set sail on May 2, 1969, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, came to Dubai in 2008 and was recently converted into a floating hotel.

The show, ‘Queen — By Majesty’, will take audiences on a journey through the band’s biggest hits, from ‘We are the Champions’ to ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘I Want to Break Free’. The show will include lookalikes of the band’s members including late frontman Freddie Mercury, stage antics and all.

The QE2 will also host a number of events on day to mark the occasion, details of which are yet to revealed.