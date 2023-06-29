Los Angeles: Pop superstar Madonna has postponed the start of her upcoming tour after being hospitalised in intensive care for a serious bacterial infection, her manager said on Wednesday.
The "Vogue" singer is expected to make a full recovery, manager Guy Oseary said in a statement on Instagram.
READ MORE
- Is Pop icon Madonna dating 29-year-old boxing coach Josh Popper?
- Pop superstar Madonna says ageism, misogyny behind criticism of her Grammys look
- Madonna admits to ‘struggling’ with understanding motherhood
- Super Mario, Mariah Carey, Madonna added to US' National Recording Registry
- Pop icon Madonna gets cheeky about her cosmetic surgery and slams ageism
Madonna, 64, developed the infection last Saturday and it led to a several-day stay in intensive care, Oseary said.
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," the statement said.
"At this time, we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary added.
Madonna had been scheduled to start a worldwide tour on July 15 in Vancouver, wrapping up in Amsterdam in December.
The seven-time Grammy winner is known for hits including "Like A Virgin" and "Material Girl" over a four-decade career.