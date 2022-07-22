Every desi music-lover’s favourite show ‘Coke Studio’ is bringing the first-ever Coke Studio Live concert to Dubai on October 14.
The much-loved platform for established and up-and-coming musicians will debut in the city at Coca-Cola Arena.
The line-up of musicians for Coke Studio Live UAE will be officially announced soon. A statement says that “fans of the long-running musical showcase sessions can expect to be wowed by a stellar selection of artists from Coke Studio Pakistan’s Season 14.”
Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan, who assembled, produced and curated Pakistan’s ‘Coke Studio’ season 14 said in a statement: “Music is a language that transcends cultures and boundaries. Whether someone is performing a song or listening to one, music provides an opportunity for real and meaningful connection. With Coke Studio Live in Dubai, we want to give the richly diverse population one more reason to open their hearts and connect through their love for music. An experience not to be missed, we are curating a great line-up of acts drawn from across the musical spectrum and specially selected for the first-ever Coke Studio Live to give the UAE an experience to remember.”
‘Coke Studio’ has played a major role in helping catapult singers, songwriters and more from Pakistan, India and beyond to fame.
Tickets for Coke Studio Live will be available to purchase from August 24 and fans can register online for a special pre-sale.