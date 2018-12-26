‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’, starring Daphne Rubin-Vega and Bobby Cannavale in lead voice roles, dropped just in time for Halloween and is perfect for those who like to be spooked for thrills. After 16 years in prison, the indomitable Dolores Roach (Rubin-Vega) returns to a New York City neighbourhood that has changed drastically in her absence. Her boyfriend missing, her family long gone, Dolores is recognised only by an old stoner friend, Luis (Cannavale), who gives Dolores room and board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement apartment under his dilapidated empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, Dolores is driven to extremes to survive. Now in hiding, Dolores recounts her grotesque tale of Eat or Be Eaten. With an exceptional cast and a gory story that will not only leave you horrified but just a little heartbroken for its main characters, ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ is the kind of realist story about love, race, gentrification and identity that these divisive times demand.