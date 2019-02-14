American recording artist Pitbull has pulled out of his scheduled 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) performance in the UAE due to issues with an aeroplane engine, he explained in a video.
The rapper, also known as Mr Worldwide, was set to perform at the opening ceremony of the cricket tournament on February 14 in Dubai, but posted an apology clip to his Twitter account to explain why he couldn’t be there.
“I was very, very excited to be able to go to Dubai and perform for the HBL Pakistan Super League cricket tournament,” he said.
“Since it was such a long flight, the pilots took the plane for a test flight, and when they landed, pieces of the engine had come apart.
“Between the Pakistan Cricket Board, we tried our hardest to get over to Dubai, so I want to say I’m sorry, I apologise, deeply apologise for that,” he said, touching his hand to his heart.
Pitbull went on to thank HBL and PSL for inviting him to perform.
“Hope to see you guys next year, or anytime soon,” he added.
The performance was scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.