‘Piaf! Le Spectacle’ will return to Dubai Opera on October 22 with Broadway Entertainment Group to celebrate the iconic songs of Édith Piaf such as “La Vie en Rose”. Arguably, Piaf’s most famous song, this heart-breaking ballad articulates timeless themes of love, romance, and resilience.
Covered by famous artists, including Louis Armstrong and Lady Gaga, who sang it in French in 'A Star is Born', "La Vie en Rose" is about finding new love after a trying time, and many people saw it as an anthem of hope as it was released shortly after the end of World War II.
During the performance of ‘PIAF! Le Spectacle’, at Dubai Opera, the stage will be illuminated with black and white imagery of the performer’s life.
The evening will also see the singer’s timeless 1960 classic ‘Non, Je Ne Regrette rien’ being recreated on stage. The lyrics of the song that describe the songstress letting go of a lifetime of emotional baggage.
Tickets are available at www.dubaiopera.com for two performances on October 22. Tickets range from Dh295 for Silver, Dh395 for Gold, Dh595 for Platinum and Dh795 for VIP
The shows on Saturday will be at 3pm and 8pm.