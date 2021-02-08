Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers made her ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut on February 6 performing two songs from her latest album, ‘Punisher’, but her final act of the show had the internet instantly divided.
At the end of her performance of ‘I Know the End’, Bridgers smashed her guitar to pieces on what looked like a stage monitor, an act considered a rite of passage for rockstars across the ages.
However, the guitar-smashing moment didn’t sit right with a section of the internet and social media users were quick to pass judgement, prompting singer-songwriter Jason Isbell to weigh in support of Bridgers.
“That was like an 85 dollar guitar she smashed ... come on guys,” Isbell tweeted.
Bridgers replied to the tweet, saying, “I told danelectro [makers of the guitar] I was going to do it and they wished me luck and told me they’re hard to break”.
After singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards, among others, expressed concern for the monitor that Bridgers smashed her guitar into, the singer also took the time to assure Edwards that no monitors were actually harmed during the performance. “They made me a fake one to break lol,” tweeted Bridgers.