Something in the Water will take place in April 2020

The 2020 line-up for the Something in the Water music festival in Virginia includes Post Malone, Chance the Rapper, Pharrell and Friends, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and more.

The line-up was first announced on Thursday at schools in Virginia Beach, where festival organiser Pharrell Williams went to high school, news outlets report.

Performers for the seven-day April festival also include Nelly, Migos, Usher, Playboi Carti, Trey Songz, Tierra Whack, Foo Fighters, Gunna, Snoh Aalegra and others. It’s possible the announced line-up isn’t complete, as the inaugural festival featured several surprise performances, news reports say.

Tickets for Virginia residents and return attendees went on sale on October 19 and sold out before the day ended.