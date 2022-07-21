American rock band Pearl Jam cancelled its show in Vienna after the band’s frontman Eddie Vedder suffered throat damage.
On Wednesday, the band posted a statement on their official Instagram handle informing fans about the news.
“To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged,” the statement read.
“He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered,” band added.
Pearl Jam said that Vedder still wanted to play but has “no throat available” at this time.
“This is brutal news and horrible timing...for everyone involved. As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. So very, very deeply sorry. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding,” the statement continued.
It’s unclear how long it will take Vedder to get his voice back. But as soon as the band posted, the fans showers their love and wishes for the speedy recovery of the singer.
One of the fans wrote, “Okay, I have a solution..Have the audience sing and Ed Lip sync !!! Hoping Ed a speedy recovery.”
A fan wrote: “Take care of those precious pipes please.”
Fans also dropped heartbroken messages; “Been waiting for 2 years. Just got ready to go. And now those news. I miss you guys. I missed concerts. Get well soon Eddie.”
Another user wrote, “My heart is completely broken.. so long waiting ..can’t belive my luck.”